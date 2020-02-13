EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today maintained the general student fee (GSF) charge for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2020-21 academic year. The board’s decision came at its meeting on the Edwardsville campus.

Instituted during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the consolidated GSF charges a consistent amount per credit hour for undergraduate, graduate and professional students whether enrolled in on-campus, off-campus, online or hybrid courses. Continuing the fees from fall 2019, the GSF will be $103.20 per credit hour for the 2020-21 academic year.

The GSF is applied toward areas including facilities, Information Technology Services (ITS), the Morris University Center (MUC), Student Success Center (SSC), student government, Counseling and Health Services, Career Development Center, Textbook Services and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Facilities Services is continually updating campus buildings and infrastructure, as seven major campus buildings constructed between 1965-79 need internal systems updates. Renovating classrooms and offices continue.

ITS allows the University to continually expand and enhance computing resources and the campus network infrastructure to satisfy the increasing demand, as well as maintain and support ITS services for faculty, staff and students.

The MUC is supporting several required food service updates during the upcoming years, as well as managing small renovation projects.

The SSC provides funds to support student demand for services. Textbook rental fees offset the additional cost of digital publications, as well as the inflationary cost of textbooks.

Student government, Counseling and Health Services, and the Career Development Center support various programs and positions to better serve SIUE students. Intercollegiate Athletics has annual operating expenses associated with SIUE’s evolution as an NCAA Division I program.

University Housing rates are also remaining the same. The revenue funds debt service payments and maintains adequate fund balances in housing operations.

In addition, University Housing is introducing a new type of space in the Cougar Village Apartments. The Deluxe Apartment rental rate is $4,555 per semester. The room accommodates one student in a bedroom designed for occupancy by two students, with a guarantee of only one other roommate. Upgrades include a full-size bed and updated apartment furniture.

Dining Services also froze the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. Revenue covers labor and food expenses. A new mid-range meal plan is being introduced with a cost of $2,120 per semester, which is between the established meal plans with semester costs of $1,780 and $2,460, respectively.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

