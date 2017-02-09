EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved a five percent tuition increase for all new and continuing undergraduate students, effective fall 2017. The board met on the Edwardsville campus.

Tuition for the 2017-18 Academic Year will result in a $420 increase over last year for newly entering, undergraduates on the Edwardsville campus.

With the increase, the annual tuition rate will be $8,772 for new, full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2017. Undergraduate students currently in a guaranteed tuition plan will see no increase in their annual tuition rate.

“Despite the increase, SIUE still offers one of the most affordabel tuition rates among Illinois public universities,” said Dr. Randy Pembrook, SIUE chancellor. “Meanwhile, SIUE is competitive with our peers in the Midwest for tuition.”

Since 2014, in-state tuition has been available to entering freshman and transfer students, and master’s level graduate students from the regional states of Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students will streamline tuition rates and produce less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.

Out-of-state graduate students and international students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.

A $292.80 annual increase was also approved for SIUE in-state graduate students for the coming fall. In-state, full-time students (12 hours per semester) in the SIUE Graduate School will pay $7,612.80 in tuition.

School of Dental Medicine (SDM) tuition will increase $874 (three percent). In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998.

For the second-consecutive year, tuition will remain the same for students enrolled in the School of Pharmacy (SOP). In-state SOP students will pay an annual tuition of $23,448.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

