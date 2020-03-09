EDWARDSVILLE - Sit and Sleep Home Furnishings is primed to be successful in the Edwardsville market at its new location of 6698 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

Zack Johnson, who has a long history of success in the furniture business, is the owner of the new store.

Johnson said his goal is to be the number one choice for all your furniture needs.

“At Sit and Sleep Home Furnishings, we have three core values," he said. "Helping local businesses, giving back to the community, and providing the customer the best prices on top brand names."

Johnson said at Sit and Sleep Home Furnishings, they want to be the heart of the Metro East and St. Louis and Metro East area. The business has locations in St. Peters, Mo., others in North County St. Louis and St. Louis city.

“With four new locations, we are here to give back to the local area,” Johnson said.

“We're supporting local businesses by bringing real shopping back to the community. With real stores, rather than Online Retailers, local communities feel the benefit, with local revenue helping to fund the services that matter to you – From the police force all the way to local schools.”

Johnson said his goal is to be a strong alternative to online retailers.

“Through taking an active role in local affairs, we mean to keep business local,” he added. “By putting our new stores at the heart of the Saint Louis region and purchasing from surrounding businesses, we seek to encourage foot traffic that will help businesses of all kinds!

“Partnering with local charitable causes to help those in need throughout the St Louis area, including the Local Women’s Shelter, is very important to us. We thrive in giving back and helping those in need by donating some of our proceeds.”

Johnson added: “When it comes to furnishing your home, you want the best, and at Sit and Sleep Home Furnishings we want to make sure that we can bring you top brands at low prices that will even beat the ones you find online. We don't wait for the weekend to offer you great deals – we have them all week. We are dedicated to shopping local, giving back to the community, and having the best price."

Zack Johnson said he is here to make a difference.

"Come and visit one of our new locations, and find the furniture you want at the price you deserve.”

For more, call Sit and Sleep Home Furnishings at 618-307-9933 or e-mail sitnsleep4less@gmail.com.

Store hours are:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

