BETHALTO - “I teach tiny humans. What’s your superpower?” That statement is on the front of a shirt worn by Mollie Lavezzi, referring to her job as a preschool teacher at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois. Joining her on the early childhood ministry team is her sister, Katie Ray. Together, these teachers are making a difference in the lives of children and their families.

"I have the pleasure of working with these dedicated women every day,” said Sarah Koch, Preschool and Summer Camp director. “It is a joy to see them share the love of Jesus with children. Katie and Mollie are a blessing to so many children because of the investment of teachers and staff at Zion and Metro-East Lutheran High School. Lutheran School communities really do change lives one child at a time."

As preschoolers, Mollie and Katie attended Zion’s Preschool. They continued at Zion through Grade 8. “I still remember the scavenger hunt on my first day at Zion,” Mollie says. “One of the most important lessons I learned at Zion was how to care for others. We learned how to get along with one another. I made lifelong friends during those days.”

“School was an extension of our home,” Katie says. “We learned the same values of faith and family wherever we were. Our Zion teachers taught us how to deal with life from our early years.” Mollie and Katie are the daughters of Ken and Marla Ray of Bethalto. All are active members of Zion Lutheran Church and dedicated to the work of the school.

Both Katie and Mollie value their teachers’ investment in their lives — academically, spiritually and socially. “Because our classes were small, our teachers really knew us,” Katie says. “And our families were very involved in our school. Zion students still have these benefits today.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Strong relationships and important life lessons from Zion stayed with Mollie and Katie as they went on to graduate from Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. Katie began her higher education at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and then graduated from Liberty University. Mollie graduated from Southeast Missouri State University.

Today, as Zion teachers themselves, Mollie and Katie value the opportunities they have to bring God into everything they do with their students. “We make faith in God more than Sunday sound bites,” Mollie says. “We live our faith, and we teach our students and their families how to live with God’s help. Our Preschool lessons about love and hope go home with our students. Parents are learning more about God’s kindness and compassion from their children. That helps everyone.”

“Children have so much uncertainty in their lives right now,” Katie says. “We can’t fix that, but we can reassure them that God is always with them and always loves them. That’s what is certain in their lives.”

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. In 2019, Zion Bethalto received the “Best Local Private School” award, as voted by local residents and recognized by The Alton Telegraph. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe and nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

More like this: