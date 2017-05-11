Grafton Winery & Brewhaus Blues Fest returns for seventh year

GRAFTON - Kick back for a weekend of classic blues music and great food at the Seventh Annual Grafton Winery & Brewhaus Blues Festival, Saturday & Sunday, May 20 & 21.

Three iconic blues bands from throughout the St. Louis area will showcase their diverse sounds during the two-day event including the Corgan Brothers, Ivas John Band and Billy Peek.

The festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Grafton Winery is located at 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

Leading off the weekend, will be the Corgan Brothers Band, an ensemble group from St. Louis. The Corgan Brothers Band specializes in Soul and R& B. They will take the stage from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The always popular Ivas John Band will once again return to the Blues Festival featuring their signature blues and roots sound. The Ivas John Band will play from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Billy Peek, a St. Louis native, and national blues talent, will also return to the Blues Fest this year. Peek will headline the Sunday music lineup playing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers as a backdrop, visitors to the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus will also be able to enjoy the winery’s award winning wines, sample draft pints of beer brewed on site and try out Blues Fest food specials which include a Fried Alligator Poor Boy with Pickled Trinity, Jambalaya and Pan Seared Crawfish Cakes with Dirty Rice.

A full lunch and dinner menu is also available to guests.

For more information on the Grafton Winery Blues Festival, please call (618) 786-3001 or go to www.TheGraftonWinery.com.

