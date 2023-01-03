ALTON - Alton Little Theater will produce the Broadway Musical, SHE LOVES ME for eight performances from January 20th thru 29th at the ALT Showplace. Audiences will feel a familiar charm since this lyrical tale became the inspiration for "The Shop Around the Corner" in the 1950s and "When Harry Met Sally" in the '80s.

The show was recently revived on Broadway and caught the attention of ALT's Season Director, Brant McCance. Brant and Woody Woodiel (Musical Director) were captivated by the setting in a picturesque European village (pre-World War II in 1933); the perfect setting for lonely hearts to find each other under the most amusing circumstances.

This most lyrical and lovely tale is performed by a cast of fourteen talents - many new, some returning, and a few ALT favorites. Abigail Alsmeyer and Kurtis Leible recreate the leading roles, with a little mayhem and mischief provided by Grace Costello and Klye Morr. The talented ensemble is portrayed by Ian Wonders, Christopher Plotts, Leif Anderson, Orcennio Gaines, Jess McCawley, Elizabeth Leigh, Alexandra Golley, Ty Dunn and Rick Noack. ShayVonda Mayes handles the choreography and Grand Ball Costumes of Charleston, Illinois is providing four seasons of fashion for the players.

Tickets are just $25 for this Broadway revival granted to ALT to produce.

"Just the right time, right now, for true love will dance and sing itself right into your heart - we promise," says ALT Executive and Public Relations Director, Lee Cox -- and she also says audience members will want to shop at Maraczek's Perfumerie.

"So don't miss this charmer!"

