NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma law firms, is pleased to announce that James “Jim” M. Kramer has joined the firm’s New York office as a shareholder in the mesothelioma practice group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our firm where he will continue work on behalf of victims of asbestos-related cancer, as well as their families, to secure justice for their illness and suffering caused by the negligence of others,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Managing Shareholder Michael J. Angelides. “Jim is a leader in asbestos litigation who bolsters our mesothelioma practice serving clients in New York and throughout the entire Northeast.”

Simmons Hanly Conroy represents more families impacted by mesothelioma – an aggressive form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure – and files more mesothelioma cases every year than any other law firm in the country.

Kramer focuses his practice on litigating asbestos/mesothelioma personal injury claims and has secured more than $30 million in verdicts and settlements. His clients have included men and women exposed to asbestos while working in the homes or at their jobs as Naval service members, electricians, longshoremen, builders, carpenters and auto mechanics, among others. His successes have included two of New York’s only verdicts in favor of clients whose cases involved asbestos contamination of cosmetic talcum powder. Kramer most recently was a partner with Levy Konigsberg LLP, where he was the leader of the firm’s Cosmetic Talc Litigation Department.

Among Mr. Kramer’s recent successes, he helped secure the following:

— $16.5 million verdict against a supplier of cosmetic talc contaminated with asbestos – the first New York cosmetic talc verdict on behalf of a peritoneal mesothelioma victim;

— $7.3 million verdict against Union Carbide on behalf of a truck driver who loaded bags of asbestos-containing UCC phenolic molding compound; and

— $7 million verdict against a supplier of cosmetic talc contaminated with asbestos – the first asbestos-related cosmetic talc verdict in New York.

Kramer also is a frequent speaker on trial strategy and emerging legal areas. He earned his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

