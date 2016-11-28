NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy is pleased to announce that Jayne Conroy, a named shareholder of the firm, has been selected by Law360 as one of its 2016 MVPs in the area of Product Liability.

Conroy is one of only five attorneys recognized in the Product Liability practice area. In total, 177 attorneys from 76 law firms were chosen as Law360 MVPs this year across 38 practice areas. Marking its fifth consecutive year of naming MVPs, Law360 reviewed more than 1,000 submissions to determine this year’s honorees who are regarded as elite attorneys with successes in high-stakes litigation, record-breaking deals and complex global matters. Law360 is a leading digital news source for legal professionals, business leaders and government officials.

“Jayne’s dedication to and successes on behalf of her clients throughout her career and especially in the last year are truly worthy of ‘MVP’ recognition,” said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “We congratulate Jayne on this prestigious award from Law360.”

A 30-year litigator, Conroy focuses her practice on complex civil cases. In 2016, she helped secure a $502 million verdict in a bellwether trial against Johnson & Johnson over its DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implant. Conroy also serves as a member of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the DePuy Pinnacle MDL, which includes more than 8,000 plaintiffs nationwide.

Conroy’s other current cases include high profile sex abuse litigation involving multiple Catholic institutions and consumer litigation against Volkswagen A.G. over its diesel emissions scandal, for which Conroy serves on the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee. Conroy also serves on the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the MDL against Syngenta Seeds Inc., which concerns litigation over the economic impact from contamination of the U.S. corn supply with a type of Syngenta genetically modified corn that is banned in China. In addition, Conroy helps lead the firm’s case representing Suffolk County, N.Y., against pharmaceutical companies aggressively marketing prescription opiates.

Over the last decade, Conroy’s experience includes serving on Plaintiffs’ Steering or Executive Committees in nearly a dozen multidistrict pharmaceutical litigations – more than any other female lawyer in the country. She has been credited with orchestrating the settlements of thousands of pharmaceutical cases for a total recovery for Simmons Hanly Conroy clients that approaches $500 million. In addition, she was a leader in the litigation against Toyota over its 2009 and 2010 recalls of more than 2.3 million vehicles due to serious injuries involving incidents of sudden unintended acceleration. She also represented several thousand victims of the September 11, 2001, tragedy in a multi-district action against the financial sponsors of terrorism, and, in a separate set of negligence litigations against the airlines and airport security companies on behalf of 50 families who lost their loved ones on the four 9/11 aircraft.

