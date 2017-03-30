Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition named beneficiary of 13th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Golf Tournament

ALTON, Ill. (March 28, 2017) – Simmons Hanly Conroy is proud to announce the 13th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF) Golf Tournament will benefit the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, a St. Louis area organization dedicated to finding places for area children in the foster system to call home. The tournament will take place Friday, June 23 at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, Illinois.

“The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s coordinated and organized efforts to make a significant contribution to the lives of children in need of permanent homes inspired each of us on the SEF Board,” said SEF Director Tamara Ferguson. “We felt compelled to get involved and help them continue their remarkable efforts.”

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s vision is “for every child…a place to call home.” Its mission is to find permanent homes for area children in foster care throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region.

“The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is so honored to be chosen as this year’s community partner for the Simmons Hanly Conroy annual charity golf tournament. Everyone at the Coalition is so grateful that our friends at Simmons Hanly Conroy share our vision,” said Debbie Genung, Director of Development at the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

The Coalition is best known for pioneering an innovative program called Extreme Recruitment®, which finds forever families for the hardest to place children in foster care. These are sibling groups, children over the age of 10 or who have special needs or more. The extreme part of this recruiting process results from the Coalition matching these children with permanent families in a fraction of the time it would typically take.

Many times, the agency seeks to place children with known relatives. In 2016, more than 84 percent of the children who went through Extreme Recruiting were matched with family members.

Ferguson said, SEF board members were impressed by the coalition’s significant level of support services, including its 24-hour crisis intervention support, workshops and skill-building training sessions, support groups for the kids and their foster families and more.

Organized in a 4-person scramble format, the event costs $100 per player or $400 per team. Entry fees include green fees, cart rental, lunch or dinner, refreshments and a complimentary gift. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the tournament will benefit the charity.

To reserve your team’s slot in the tournament, register early as space in both the morning and afternoon flights will fill up quickly. For more information about registration and sponsorships, contact Stephanie Elliott at 618.259.2222 or by e-mail at sjelliott@simmonsfirm.com.

About Simmons Employee Foundation

In late 2004, the employees of Simmons Hanly Conroy came together to create a single, streamlined way for them to give back to the communities they are so proud to call home. As a result of its creativity and heartfelt commitment, the Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF), has provided over $1 million of financial support and countless volunteer hours to local charitable organizations.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota Unintended Acceleration and DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implants. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

