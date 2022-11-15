ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that Patricia Llanos has been selected to the 2022 edition of Missouri & Kansas Rising Stars.

Llanos, an associate in the firm’s Asbestos Department, focuses her practice on helping individuals and families affected by mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. Previously, she focused on personal injury law at a St. Louis area law firm and worked for the New York City Department of Health and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services – Office of Minority Health.

No more than 2.5 percent of attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or practicing for 10 or fewer years are included in the Rising Stars list. Published by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers uses independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations to determine the honorees. The Missouri & Kansas Risings Stars list is published in Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine and in various regional magazines and newspaper supplements, as well as distributed to attorneys and ABA-accredited law school libraries.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. Firm attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, and Toyota Unintended Acceleration.

The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more atwww.simmonsfirm.com.

