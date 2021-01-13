SPRINGFIELD – Applications for the 2021 summer lab internships at Simmons Cancer Institute (SCI) at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Medicine are being accepted through March 8. Four positions will be awarded on a competitive basis to qualified undergraduate college students who plan a career in medicine or research with a focus on cancer.

Established in 2009, the paid internship program provides hands-on experience for college undergraduates. It is funded through Denim & Diamonds, the cancer institute’s annual gala to benefit cancer research, patient programs and needs of SCI’s patient population.

Three internships are located at the School of Medicine in Springfield and one is based at SIU’s Carbondale campus. Housing is not provided. The anticipated dates for the nine week internship program are June 7 – August 6, 2021.

“Our summer internship gives potential future scientists and clinicians their first exposure to real research,” said Aziz Khan, MD, executive director of Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU. “Most have continued on to medical school, graduate school or careers in research.” To date, 45 students have participated in the internship program.

Qualified applicants will have completed their freshman year of college by June 2021 and will be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year in fall 2021. Previous interns are ineligible.

Applicants should submit:

1. a current college transcript

2. a resume

3. a personal statement describing current studies, activities and future career goals

These should be submitted as a PDF to Denise Kauffman at dkauffman98@siumed.edu. Applicants must also arrange to have two college instructors submit letters of reference directly to Denise prior to the deadline. For questions or additional information, call 217-545-2220.

At the end of the internship, participants in the program provide a brief presentation to researchers, their peers, families and SCI supporters detailing their research progress during the program.

The Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU serves the people of central and southern Illinois by addressing their present and future cancer needs through education, research, patient care and community service. Its website is https://www.siumed.edu/cancer.

