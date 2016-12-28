Makenzie Silvey had 26 points to lead Edwardsville to a romp in the Oswego East Holiday Tourney on Wednesday. This is a file photo from a previous Tigers' game.OSWEGO – Three players scored in double figures as Edwardsville moved into tomorrow's semifinals of the Oswego East Holiday Tournament with a 73-26 win over Aurora Metea Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers improved to 11-0 on the year with the win; they'll meet up with Burbank Queen of Peace, 66-40 winners over Aurora Central Catholic, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving into Friday's championship game, set for 2:30 p.m. Friday. The third-place game will be played at 1 p.m. Friday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville led 18-9 at quarter time, then blew the game open with a combined 43-6 second and third periods.

Makenzie Silvey led EHS with 26 points, followed by Criste'on Waters with 14 points and Kate Martin with 13 points. Rachel Pranger added seven points, Myriah Noodel-Haywood six, Quierra Love four and Jasmine Bishop three.

On the upper half of the bracket, Sycamore got past Downers Grove South 41-40 and host Oswego East defeated Lemont 75-37. In the consolation bracket, Oswego downed East Aurora 47-44, West Chicago defeated Rockford Jefferson 64-32, Plainfield Central downed South Holland Thornwood 33-28 and Machesney Park Harlem defeated Joliet Central 43-31.

More like this:

Dawson, Skiles Win State Championships In IHSA Girls Wrestling Finals, Kahoks Finish Fourth In Team Standings  
Mar 2, 2025
Kahoks' Dawson, Tigers' Zugmaier, Shells' Skiles, Bulldogs' Rottmann, Advance To Final Day Of Girls State Wrestling
Mar 1, 2025
Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025: Carrollton, Calhoun Post Girls Regional Wins
Feb 26, 2025
Four Wrestlers From Edwardsville, Two From Belleville East Advance To Class 3A State Individual Meet At Joliet Central Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025

 