OSWEGO – Three players scored in double figures as Edwardsville moved into tomorrow's semifinals of the Oswego East Holiday Tournament with a 73-26 win over Aurora Metea Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers improved to 11-0 on the year with the win; they'll meet up with Burbank Queen of Peace, 66-40 winners over Aurora Central Catholic, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving into Friday's championship game, set for 2:30 p.m. Friday. The third-place game will be played at 1 p.m. Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville led 18-9 at quarter time, then blew the game open with a combined 43-6 second and third periods.

Makenzie Silvey led EHS with 26 points, followed by Criste'on Waters with 14 points and Kate Martin with 13 points. Rachel Pranger added seven points, Myriah Noodel-Haywood six, Quierra Love four and Jasmine Bishop three.

On the upper half of the bracket, Sycamore got past Downers Grove South 41-40 and host Oswego East defeated Lemont 75-37. In the consolation bracket, Oswego downed East Aurora 47-44, West Chicago defeated Rockford Jefferson 64-32, Plainfield Central downed South Holland Thornwood 33-28 and Machesney Park Harlem defeated Joliet Central 43-31.

More like this: