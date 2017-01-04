EDWARDSVILLE 67, EAST ST. LOUIS 35: Makenzie Silvey led the way with 17 points as Edwardsville downed East St. Louis 67-35 in a Tuesday night Southwestern Conference girls game on the road Tuesday night.

The Tigers, coming off a win in the Oswego East tournament over the holiday season, improved to 14-0 overall, 5-0 in the SWC; the Flyers fell to 2-5 overall, 2-3 in the league.

EHS ran out to a 32-17 lead a the half and increased it to 54-25 at three-quarter time to run out winners.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rachel Pranger had 14 points and 16 rebounds for EHS, with Kate Martin and Myriah Noodel-Haywood each scoring nine points in the win; Noodel-Haywood pulled down seven rebounds.

Stanley had 17 points to lead the Flyers, with Glanton adding five.

Edwardsville hosts O'Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and takes on Hazelwood Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the St. Joseph's Shootout in St. Louis.

More like this: