After hitting .262 with a pair of home runs and 11 runs driven in this past season, St. Louis Cardinals hurler Adam Wainwright has received the National League Silver Slugger Award for the top offensive performance by a pitcher.

Of qualified MLB pitchers with at least 25 at-bats, Wainwright ranked 1st in batting average and OPS (.731). He was tied for for 1st with the RBIs and 2nd with home runs.

This is the first time Wainwright has won the award and he beat out teammate Carlos Martinez, San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, San Diego’s Luis Perdomo, and Arizona’s Robbie Ray to win the award.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports