GLEN CARBON - When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award – the highest honor a Cadette in grades 6-8 can achieve.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce this year’s class of Silver Award Girl Scouts who were honored at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 21. Congratulations to all our Silver Award Girl Scouts!

Troop #130 from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area

Project: Shelter Helpers – A Project for Partners for Pets
Somona Acheson, KayLynn Buttry, Hope Carter, and Melina Luebbert

Troop #792 from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area

Project: Care for Critters
Julia Heil and Elisabeth Preston

Troop #819 from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Project: Medical Equipment Help
Hadasah Hunter, Doreen Kelly, and Sydney Walker

Troop #819 from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Project: Helping with Metro East Humane Society
Aryana Jaramillo

Troop #461 from the Troy/St. Jacob area

Project: Launching Butterflies Garden
Sophia Bohnak

Troop #461 from the Troy/St. Jacob area

Project: Liberty-Lincoln Middle School Cyber Academy
Maddie Redden and Olivia Sayuk

Troop #810 from the Highland area

Project: The YA Project
Ania Chalecki, Rory Jaco, and Kira Oberlender

Troop #8455 from the Highland area

Project: Bartelso Fire Hydrant Refresh
Lauren Daugherty, Adelyn Schroeder, and Janae Toennies

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

