ALTON – SIHF Healthcare is celebrating National Health Center Week 2017 (NHCW), August 13-19, with public health screenings across southern Illinois and charity donation drives at its more than 30 health centers.

What began as a pilot project during President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty in 1965, today’s community health centers serve more than 23 million people nationwide, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured. As the second largest Federally Qualified Health Center network in Illinois, SIHF Healthcare operates more than 30 health centers in the region, including seven in Madison County.

“SIHF Healthcare is focused on making Madison County healthier than ever before by offering high-quality primary, dental and behavioral care to all, delivered with the utmost dignity and respect,” said Cathy Sabolo, health center manager for the following SIHF Healthcare locations in Alton: 550 Landmarks Boulevard, 2 Memorial Dr. #122 and 815 East 5th St. Suite 202.

In recognition of NHCW, SIHF Healthcare is offering free blood pressure screenings and information booths at various locations during the week:

Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive, Alton, Ill., Monday, August 14, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

OSF Saint Clare’s Villa, 915 E. 5th St., Alton, Ill., Tuesday, August 15, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodger, Alton, Ill., Wednesday, August 16, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Alton Block Party, Market Street, Alton, Ill., Saturday, August 19, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Three locations in Alton - 550 Landmarks Boulevard, 2 Memorial Dr. #122 and 815 East 5th St. Suite - are accepting school supply donations throughout the week, and will then hand out the supplies at the Alton Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 19. The 2615 Edwards Street #171 location in Alton is doing a “Hot Spot” fundraiser to benefit Senior Services Plus, as well as distribute healthy snacks and water to their patients on Thursday, August 17. Donations are also being accepted throughout the week to benefit Community Hope Center, Bethalto Care Center, and Collinsville Food Pantry.

To learn more about NHCW, please visit: https://healthcenterweek.org. To join SIHF Healthcare and its NHCW 2017 Celebration, visit www.sihf.org or any of their healthcare locations. You can also follow SIHF Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

