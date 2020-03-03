SIHF Healthcare is spreading the word about the importance of screening and early detection during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.

As the second leading cause of death in men and women in the United States, colorectal cancer affects thousands of patients every year, making early detection of possible signs of cancer and mitigating risk factors vital to prevention and even survival in the event of a diagnosis. The team at SIHF Healthcare recommends all men and women start regular screening appointments with your physician beginning at age 50.

“There are screening options for patients, but a colonoscopy remains the most thorough means of detecting for colorectal cancer or any abnormalities that could lead to cancer in the future,” explained Theodore Ross, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “Depending on the results of the first colonoscopy and assessment of risk factors including family history, a patient may not need another screening for five to 10 years. However, colorectal cancer screening should become a regular, if infrequent, part of your overall health plan with your doctor.”

The internal medicine specialists with SIHF Healthcare are committed to helping patients screen for, prevent and treat colorectal cancer. To find an SIHF Healthcare physician near you, please visit https://www.sihf.org/providers.

