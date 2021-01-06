Since January is Cervical Cancer & Health Awareness Month, it’s a good time to chat about cervical health and how it affects us as women or the women in our lives. “There are many issues that can occur in the cervix, so it’s a good idea to stay up-to-date on screening and prevention,” says Dr. Darryl Engeljohn, SIHF Healthcare OB/GYN Physician and Department Chair.

More than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year, but the disease is preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix and happens when normal cells in the cervix change into abnormal cells and grow out of control.

Almost all cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that can be passed from one person to another during sex. There are many types of HPV. Some HPV types can cause changes on a woman’s cervix that can lead to cervical cancer over time, while other types can cause genital or skin warts.

Other potential risk factors include: having a weakened immune system, smoking, family history, or having several sexual partners.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cervical cancer often doesn’t cause signs or symptoms until it has spread outside the cervix. However, some signs to look out for include: Abnormal bleeding from the vagina that is not from your period, such as in between menstrual cycles, after sex, or after menopause; unusual spotting or discharge from the vagina; pain during sex or pain in the pelvic region.

Engeljohn noted, “These symptoms can also be caused by conditions that are not cancer and some may vary from woman to woman. However, should they persist or worsen your provider may need to proceed with additional testing such as a pelvic exam (Pap test), HPV test or possibly both. These exams take cells from the surface of your cervix and can help detect cervical cancer early on if present. Both tests can be done in a medical provider’s office.”

The Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for precancers, cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately. If the Pap test results are abnormal, the doctor may follow up with additional testing, such as a HPV test (if not already done), a repeat Pap test after 12 months or a Biopsy to get a closer look at abnormal cells removed from the cervix.

The HPV test looks for the human papillomavirus that can cause these cell changes. If your HPV test comes back positive, your provider or nurse will talk with you about what to do. This will partly depend on whether your Pap test results were abnormal. If your HPV test is positive but your Pap test is normal, you might need to repeat the tests after 1 year so your doctor can see if anything has changed.

Sometimes abnormal cells are found in the cervix that are not cancer but can have a high chance of turning into cancer. If you have these "precancer" cells, your provider can treat them in different ways. He or she might remove them to prevent them from turning into cancer or watch them closely over time should no symptoms occur. Should you begin displaying any abnormal symptoms or issues with your cervical health, talk to your medical provider to see if further evaluation or testing is needed.

At SIHF Healthcare, we have established a relationship with our patients that make them feel comfortable and educated on any health concerns they may have. Our medical providers spend one-on-one time with you at every visit to learn about any concerns you may have and offer a complete line of healthcare services to address your needs. Set up an appointment today with our caring, specially-trained OB/GYN staff. We have eight locations offering women’s health services, find the location nearest you on our website: www.sihf.org.

More like this: