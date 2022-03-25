ALTON - SIHF is highlighting Endometriosis Awareness Month; it’s an important time to bring women, families, and medical communities together to recognize the signs and symptoms of this disease that affects nearly 176 million women worldwide.

“Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue – similar to endometrial tissue (the inner lining of the uterus) – spreads to areas outside the uterus, including the ovaries and the Fallopian tubes’” explained Jamie Hardman, OB/GYN Physician at SIHF Healthcare in Alton.

Common signs and symptoms of endometriosis include pelvic pain, painful periods, pain with intercourse, pain with bowel movements or urination, excessive bleeding, and infertility.

Other signs and symptoms include fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, or nausea, especially during menstrual periods.

“Endometriosis can be a challenging condition to manage. An early diagnosis, a multidisciplinary medical team, and an understanding of your diagnosis may result in better management of your symptoms,” added Dr. Hardman.

If you begin displaying any abnormal symptoms or issues with your cervical health, SIHF Providers recommend talking with a medical professional to see if further evaluation or testing is needed.

SIHF Healthcare has multiple locations offering women’s health services, find the location nearest you by visiting www.sihf.org.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with more than 160 medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information or to find the nearest provider, visit www.sihf.org.

