CAHOKIA – In cooperation with the State of Illinois, state and local elected officials, and Touchette Regional Hospital, SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce its fifth COVID-19 test collection site in the metro-east. Opening today is a drive through test collection site at the Cahokia Fitness & Sports Complex, 509 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia.

Screening phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 618-646-2596. The screening by a SIHF provider will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions. If determined to meet the testing requirements as prescribed by IDPH and CDC, the caller would be given a time window to arrive at the collection site. Results should be available in approximately 48 hours.

If the caller did not meet collection requirements, they will be provided information about self-isolation and staying home unless symptoms worsen.

The public is eligible for screening at 618-646-2596. If the patient has insurance, that information will be gathered during the phone call. Those without insurance will be referred for information on getting coverage. However, there will be no charge to patients for testing.

SIHF Healthcare also operates test collection sites in Belleville, East St. Louis, Granite City, and Wood River.

