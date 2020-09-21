SAUGET - SIHF Healthcare (SIHF) and Touchette Regional Hospital are seeking bids for “medical laboratory services for patients presenting at SIHF health centers and Touchette Regional Hospital, as well as laboratory management and support services for the in-house laboratory at Touchette.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are seeking a contractor who can service our patients in a coordinated fashion at both the hospital and the SIHF health centers,” Alex Lovshin, vice president of ambulatory and networking services, stated. “We hope to provide a better service for our patients and our providers.”

Proposals must be submitted by October 16, 2020. The RFP will be available on both organizations’ websites (www.sihf.org/news-and-events and www.touchette.org/news-and-events) or by contacting Pete Themas at 618-332-0783.

More like this:

IMPACT Strategies Completes Phase One of Vivian’s Village in Cahokia Heights  
Jul 28, 2025
IMPACT Strategies Makes Progress at SIHF Healthcare’s Medical Office Renovation
Jul 28, 2025
Godfrey Business Spotlight: OSF Healthcare Offers "Comprehensive and Convenient Care"
Yesterday
Stacy Marriott Joins OSF Medical Group In Alton As Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner
Aug 6, 2025
3 Years Running: OSF Saint Anthony’s Again Nationally Recognized For Its Commitment To Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
4 days ago

 