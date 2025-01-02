GLEN CARBON — Multiple fire agencies responded to a significant fire early Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, on Butternut Lane in Glen Carbon. The initial call reporting the fire was received around 7:15 a.m., prompting a swift response from local firefighters.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, the fire was controlled, although crews remained on-site to address the aftermath of the incident. Firefighters from Glen Carbon, Maryville, Collinsville, and Edwardsville worked collaboratively to manage the situation.

Authorities indicated that more information would be released as it becomes available.

