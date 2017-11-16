EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Eta Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announced today a fundraising total of $9,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois from its recent Greek Goddess philanthropy event.

The chapter increased its fundraising revenue by 73 percent at its annual philanthropic event as compared to the 2016 event. Greek Goddess is a lighthearted, casual pageant in which ten contestants battle through four rounds for the coveted title of Greek Goddess.

This year, the funds were raised through restaurant fundraisers, shirt sales, ticket sales, donations raised by all contestants and donations raised by all active members of the fraternity. Every penny of the donations goes directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am extremely proud of and grateful for everyone who made this impressive fundraising total a reality,” shared Luke Jansen, Vice President of Programming for the chapter. “This donation will make an incredible impact on our community and fulfill SigEp’s mission of our Cardinal Principals: Virtue, Diligence and Brotherly Love.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on matching children who are facing adversity - “Littles” - in our community with mentors - “Bigs” - who provide social, emotional and academic support. Overall, Bigs serve as role models for their Littles with the goal of building a strong foundation to build successful lives upon. The Big/Little program is available throughout Madison County, as well as Clinton, Monroe and St. Clair County.

Sigma Phi Epsilon, established in 1901, is one of the nation’s largest fraternities, with over 15,000 undergraduates on 240 campuses across the United States. Its mission is building balanced men, which is achieved through a continuous member development program that has contributed to a fraternity-wide GPA of over 3.0, a focus on the principles of Sound Mind and Sound Body, and service learning efforts that allow members to develop leadership skills while giving back to the community.

Since 1980, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. A proud member of the United Way, we partner with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community and hold ourselves accountable for each child in our program in achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors, and educational success. Learn more about our vision to ensure all children achieve success in life by visiting www.bbbsil.org or call (618) 398-3162.

More like this: