HARDIN - Jerry Sievers and Calhoun Entertainment Company have provided a great touch of culture and exposed theater for many in the county over the years.

Ellie Nolte played the part of Ariel in the spring “Little Mermaid” production, which was a rousing success.

Scotty Browning played Sebastian and Craig Johnson was King Triton. Nora Delaney and Sophie Cotner were Flotsam and Jetsam and Emma Godar was Ursula. Anna Eberlin played Flounder and Teresa Goetten was Scuttle. the lead male, Jackson Cotner was the lead male and played Prince Eric.

Sievers started his quest with the entertainment company in 1989.

“Little Mermaid sold out every night except the first night,” he said. “We had a great cast and the show was amazing. We started this group as an outlet for adults and then kids to perform."

“Musicals are once a year at the Center for Archaeology, the old Kampsville Grade School, a Christmas concert at the Hardin Presbyterian Church Hall on the second Sunday of December. We also have a fundraising event - the County Jamboree - held in July at Anselms Church Hall.”

Because of Sievers and other volunteers with the Calhoun Entertainment Company, the county has a dose of culture that many other small counties never witness.

