Yesterday evening, Magneuris Sierra was playing for Palm Beach (A) in the Florida State League. Now less than 24 hours later, he will be making his Major League debut with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 21-year old Sierra fills the roster spot of Jose Martinez, who has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin injury. Martinez is the third St. Louis outfielder in the last three games to be injured. Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) also went on the 10-day disabled list while Dexter Fowler remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

With the Cardinals short-handed the rest of the game when Martinez was hurt, Matt Adams stepped in to play left field. Coincidentally, Adams is now listed as an outfielder on the 40-man roster at the team’s website. Prior to today’s move, Sierra was the only healthy outfielder on the 40-man not on the active roster.

In 20 games at Palm Beach, Sierra was hitting .272 (22-81) with a .337 on-base percentage. This follows an impressive Spring Training where he hit .367 in 14 games and earned the praise of Mike Matheny.

“That kid can play,” said Matheny, when Sierra was optioned to Palm Beach. “Just take the skill set, a kid like him, you can see how that would play at this level at some time in the not too distant future.”

With 81 stolen bases, Sierra has plus speed–but he also had the chance to show off his arm strength this spring.

“A cannon…he’s a pure joy to watch in the outfield. Talk about smooth,” said Matheny at the time.

Wearing number 43, Sierra will be in centerfield today for the Cardinals and bat seventh.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports