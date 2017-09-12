(Busch Stadium) With outfielder Dexter Fowler day to day as he recovers from a left knee contusion, the St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move this afternoon, recalling Magneuris Sierra from Memphis (AAA).

“I feel really surprised,” said Sierra, through the aid of a Cardinals translator. “I was expecting at least getting to that point after the finals in Memphis were over. Or at least getting to that point.”

“Obviously, a guy with some wheels,” explained Mike Matheny. “Come in if we need anybody to pinch-run, he can take a left-handed at-bat for us. You just don’t foresee a lot of defensive replacement with the guys that we have out there.

“You look at the outfield we have out there today with Pham, a Bader, and a Grichuk–those aren’t guys you want to take out. You put Piscotty in the mix, I’d say the same thing. So things could work that way maybe for a double-switch but for the most-part take a left-handed at-bat but most likely be a great set of wheels late in the game when we need it.”

The 21-year old Sierra has played at four levels this season (A, AA, AAA & MLB). He hit a combined .270 in 101 games between Palm Beach (A) and Springfield (AA) during the regular season and then .308 (4-13) in four games with Memphis.

“I feel a lot more mature,” said Sierra. “I’ve done things with a lot more confidence and I feel a lot more in control of what I’m doing.”

Among the growth has come on the basepaths, where Magneuris stole 20 bases this season.

“Before when I was stealing a base, I would stay in the same position so I would get to the base safely and I would stay,” he shared. “Now I’ve been working on always just being in motion and having a little bit more range when I’m around the base–just being ready to move.”

To make room on the active roster, the Cardinals optioned infielder Breyvic Valera to Memphis. He had one hit in five at-bats after making his MLB debut September 5th.

Magneuris Sierra will wear uniform number 43.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI; Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports