ALTON - On Saturday, June 24, the Sierra Club and Labadie Environmental Organization will host a documentary screening and discussion on coal pollution at the RiverBender.com Community Center.

Members of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club, Metro East Green Alliance, and Labadie Environmental Organization will host a special advanced screening of the new documentary film From the Ashes.

The film will be shown at 6 pm in the 1st floor atrium.

Following the film, a community discussion on the impacts of coal in the Riverbend and greater St. Louis Area will be held.

Communities across the United States, including groups in Alton, Labadie, and St. Louis, have been fighting to protect their air and water from coal pollution for years. Last year, Dynegy closed its Wood River plant in East Alton, Illinois with promises to keep workers in the company and for investment in cleaning up the coal ash sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River. In Illinois, new opportunities for communities have opened under the Future Energy Jobs Act, but it’s up to us to make sure these new energy technologies and jobs make it into our small towns.

