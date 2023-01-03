ALTON - From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on January 10, join Illinois Metro East Sierra Club staffers, Virginia Woulfe-Biele and Sally Burgess, as well as Diana Karin (Alton Yard Farms) to learn more about how the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act is being implemented across Illinois.

CEJA is nation-leading legislation that promises to bring training and jobs to communities in and around the Metro East as well as accelerate the transition from a fossil fuel economy to renewable energy. Virginia, Sally, and Diana have all trained as CEJA Ambassadors and are deeply committed to helping others better understand this 900-page piece of legislation!

To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to the events calendar on our website: https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.

If you have questions, please contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speakers at the Old Bakery Beer Company at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002 at 5 p.m. Folks are welcome to attend via ZOOM, starting at 6:30 if unable to join us in person.