ALTON - In partnership with the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, the Sierra Club Illinois Piasa Palisades Group and United Congregations of Metro East are hosting a conversation on Tuesday, December 7 about what the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) means for the local community. United Congregations of Metro East and Sierra Club Illinois volunteers and experts will be joined by climate champion Representative Katie Stuart. Community members are invited to register for this virtual town hall at sc.org/stuarttownhall.

In September, Governor JB Pritzker signed CEJA into law after nearly three years of grassroots advocacy efforts from activists across Illinois and many months of negotiations in the Illinois General Assembly. Environmental champions like Representative Stuart, who represents Madison and St. Clair counties in the St. Louis Metro Area, brought the bill across the finish line during a special summer session in the General Assembly. This virtual Environmental Town Hall will engage community members in the Piasa Palisades region about clean energy, carbon-free power and the expansion of electric vehicles, and clean energy jobs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Every Illinoisan stands to gain from the implementation of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, and this Environmental Town Hall is an opportunity to discuss the benefits that constituents in the St. Louis Metro Area can take advantage of,” says State Representative Katie Stuart. "Join us to learn how to reap these benefits and to discuss what an equitable clean energy future means for Illinois and the nation.”

“The Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois is grateful to have an environmental champion like Representative Stuart representing us in the Illinois State House,” says Piasa Palisades Group Executive Committee member Toni Oplt. “We look forward to working with Representative Stuart to implement CEJA across the state, and this town hall is a critical first step to ensure our neighbors benefit from this nation-leading climate bill.”

More like this: