CARTERVILLE – On October 27, 2019, Agents with the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group arrested Maximillian Johnson (age 47, of Herrin, IL), following a narcotics investigation. Johnson was taken into custody after he was found to be in possession of approximately 25 grams of heroin and a .380 firearm. SIEG Agents were assisted by the Herrin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police District 13 Patrol during the incident. Johnson was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) is multi-jurisdictional unit which is comprised of agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contributing members of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group are Cambria Police Department Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Creal Springs Police Department, Energy Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, and Pittsburg Police Department

