EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton has announced the addition of Sidney Christopher (New Baden, Illinois) for the 2020 season.

Christopher will be an incoming freshman next year joining the 2020 recruiting class.

Hometown: New Baden, IL

High School: O'Fallon Township High School

Position: Midfield / Forward

Club Team: SLSG IL ECNL

Club Coach: Laura Heffington

From Coach Burton: Sidney has great qualities on and off the ball. Very industrious player with a tremendous competitive spirit that wants to win and isn't afraid to work for what she wants. Effective quickness to break down defenders and get out of trouble, vision to unlock a defense with a key pass and very high IQ for the game. We are absolutely delighted to have Sidney joining us this coming season!

From Laura Heffington: Sid is the player every coach loves to work with. Willing to do the work in a group setting or on her own. Absolute team first kind of player. On top of that, she's a great teammate- positive, encouraging, and willing to do whatever she can to better the team. I am excited to see Sidney join SIUE as I think the amount of care and work she puts in to all she does, will be a tremendous asset to the program. Laura Heffington, SLSG IL ECNL

Why I chose SIUE: I chose SIUE because the team has a family feel and that's something I knew I wanted, coming from a big family. I love the competitive yet fun culture the team has. The coaches and girls are so amazing…and I can't wait to be a Cougar.

