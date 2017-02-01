ALTON - Local business owner, Russ Smith, said 95 percent of people going out this coming Sunday are doing so to catch the Super Bowl.

Because of this, Super Bowl Sunday has been slow for his establishment, Bossanova's, located at 112 W. Third St. in Alton. He said Bossanova is the kind of place not suitable for those looking for a place to drink and watch the big game. He said it fits a niche unbecoming of hardcore football fans.

To capitalize on this perceived niche, Smith said this year Bossanova will host its first annual Anti-Super Bowl Party.

"We have invited local business women who distribute goods from well-known brands, such as Pampered Chef to come down," he said. "Usually these women go into people's homes and host events. There are several products like that, and we're inviting many of them in Sunday."

Article continues after sponsor message

The event, or anti-event, starts this Sunday at 4 p.m., and is expected to last a few hours, Smith said.

"We're coordinating it to fit in right about kickoff time," he said.

Accompanying the offered selections of goods will be dining and drinking specials. Smith said he was not sure what those may look like as of Wednesday afternoon, but assured a martini special would be a must.

"We also promise there will be absolutely no football being played on the TVs," he said.

More like this: