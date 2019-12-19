EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has appointed Kara Shustrin as dean of students in the Office of Student Affairs. Shustrin will assume this role on January 2, 2020.

The dean of students will combine the responsibilities of the associate dean of students/director of student conduct and associate vice chancellor/dean of students. It will support the Offices of Student Conduct, Health Service, Counseling Services and ACCESS. “This structure will allow student affairs to maximize its resources, and utilize the talent and skills of our current staff,” Waple said.

Shustrin has more than 25 years of experience in higher education. For the past four years, she has served as the associate dean of students/director of student conduct. “Kara has made significant contributions in supporting students in many ways,” Waple said. “She has cultivated important relationships and connections across campus, and has earned the credibility and respect of her colleagues.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support students in navigating significant developmental transitions, connecting them to resources and services both on and off campus,” Shustrin said. “Student success and student well-being is a team effort, and I look forward to enhanced collaboration with the dedicated professionals in the Offices of Health Service, Counseling Services, ACCESS, and Student Conduct to enable student reflection and growth, foster change, and positively impact retention.”

Leading up to her appointment as SIUE associate dean of students/director of student conduct in 2016, Shustrin has served in various roles for University Housing and the Office of Student Affairs, beginning as a housing coordinator in 1994. She rose through the ranks to become assistant director of residence life in 1997, assistant director for academic programs and assessment in 2001, assistant director for marketing in University Housing in 2006, program specialist for Student Affairs in 2007 and director of the Meridian Scholars Program in 2008.

Shustrin currently serves the Association of Student Conduct Administration (ASCA) on the annual conference logistics team and as part of the social media leadership team for the ASCA Women in Student Conduct Community of Practice. She has been involved locally with the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, including a term as president, and is a founding member of 100+ Women Who Care.

A New York native, who spent her formative years in Monmouth, Oregon, Shustrin has resided in Edwardsville for the past 25 years. She earned a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Oregon in 1990, and a master’s in higher education administration and student personnel from Kent State University in 1994.

Other student affairs administrative adjustments are also being made. The PEACe Center, which is led by Samantha Dickens, will now be supported and supervised by Counseling Services, effective Jan. 2, 2020. The Early Childhood Center will remain with the dean of students until June 30, 2020, and then will move under the leadership of Miriam Roccia, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. SOAR, CSDI and the Career Development Center will report directly to the vice chancellor for student affairs.

Photo: Kara Shustrin, SIUE dean of students in the Office of Student Affairs.

-SIUE-

