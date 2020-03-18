ALTON - This is an amazing statistic, but in Alton Little Theater's 87-year history, it has never canceled the entire run of a production. But the organization is now faced with an extraordinary situation and the health and safety of the city, state and country depend upon everyone following the mandated guidelines for events and “social distancing.”

ALT Executive Director Lee Cox announced today the ALT Showplace is canceling the entire run of "HOLY LAUGHTER" and additionally the Todd Oliver Concert and “Broadway Salutes America” in April – and the Board of Directors has rescheduled the glorious Musical "BRIGADOON" to on May 22 and run through May 31. (Season Ticket holders will be able to just adjust their chosen night ahead two weeks) and door sales for "BRIGADOON" and the Early-Bird 87th Season will still be on sale online and the Executive Director and the Artistic Director and the staff will be on hand Monday through 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to resolve ticket questions, process needed refunds and answer further questions about auditions and showtimes.

ALT has every intention of regrouping and continuing in the grand style of Theater & traditions with May’s "BRIGADOON" and this July’s production of "SHREK"!

"We will rebuild the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment series and give our community the very best in entertainment options –in the near future," Cox said. "So thank you all for your patience and cooperation while we face these health & safety challenges together!"

For immediate attention – "SHREK" auditions have been postponed to Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. Contact Director Kevin Frakes through the ALT office ( 618-462-3205) for additional information about "SHREK."

