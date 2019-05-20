ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation road crews are out in strong fashion Monday morning clearing mud and debris and more on the Great River Road from Alton to Grafton.

IDOT’s goal is to announce the heavily traveled road is open soon. IDOT’s Joe Monroe recommends that people stay off the River Road this morning and obey the barricade signs so the department can properly operate in the cleanup.

Monroe said he hopes to have an announcement this afternoon about the opening of the road again.

“We did all kinds of work on the River Road on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

