TROY, Ill. – The Triad Knights hosted the Columbia Eagles Tuesday night in what was on paper a tough non-conference game between two 20-win teams.

But a fast start saw the Knights take control of the game early and never lose sight of their lead, winning 58-43.

Thanks to Savannah Hildebrand’s back-to-back-to-back three-pointers to open the game, the Knights led 9-0 before Columbia’s Ava Matthews put an end to the run with a basket. But then Hildbrand drilled another three to make it 12-2.

Triad eventually led 19-13 after the first quarter.

Hildebrand is a well-known shooter. She set the record last season for most three-pointers with 75. She ended the night shooting 4-for-9 from three land, but those four shots were enough to break her own record and set the new bar at 78 three-pointers in a single season.

She’s also a 1,000-point career scorer, but Tuesday night she was without her partner in crime.

That would be Makenna Witham, Triad’s other millennium scorer. According to Triad head coach Josh Hunt, Witham tweaked her knee the other day and is expected to make a return when the postseason starts.

“I sure hope so,” Hunt said. “So, this week, I hate to say [the games] don’t mean anything because they do, but seeding is already done, we’re in the postseason. We need her ready for next Monday. More of a precautionary than anything.”

The Knights host their own regional and earned the No. 2 seed in the top bracket of the IHSA Class 3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional. Mt. Vernon earned the top spot, as the Rams also host their own regional.

Triad will host No. 6 seed Salem on Monday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in the regional semifinals. No. 3 Effingham and No. 5 Centralia play in the other semifinal at 7:30 that night.

“That’s a big deal,” Hunt said about hosting the postseason games. “We love playing here at home. We have great fans, great support. Having an opportunity to win a regional at home is a huge deal.”

Back to Tuesday’s game against Columbia, Sam Schmuke sank one of two foul shots, ending a 4-minute scoring drought from both teams to open the second quarter. After that free throw, Triad closed the half on an eight-point run to lead 27-14 at halftime.

From there, Columbia wasn’t much of a threat, making it a 10-point game at one point, but never streaking together a cohesive run to get back into the game.

Schmuke, a 1,000-point career scorer for the Eagles, typically averages a team-high 15.5 points per game. She was held to just six on Tuesday by the Triad defense.

Matthews led the Eagles with 12 points, Jordan Holten had seven, and Kinley Jany also had six.

“Our defense in my mind won us the game,” Hunt said, “but having Erica [Boyce] and Savannah [Hildebrand] come out and get 14 each was huge.”

They were the leaders for Triad while Delaney Hess and Kenzie Becker each had eight. Alexia Metcalf had six points and Addi Jones had five.

Triad was pleased with the Senior Night result, even if they were missing one of the team’s top-scoring seniors.

“I was worried about tonight, but the girls really responded,” Hunt said. “I told the girls that it’s not going to be one person replacing Makenna [Witham], it’s going to be a collective effort, and I thought girls really stepped up and did a great job.”

The Knights improve to 21-8 and only have one more regular season game on the road at Mascoutah on Friday at 6 p.m.

Columbia falls to 21-7 and will wrap up regular-season play at Roxana on Thursday.

The Eagles, in IHSA 2A, were given the No. 5 seed in the top bracket of the Trenton (Wesclin) Sectional and will host No. 12 Sparta on Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon. The winner of that game will take on No. 4 Mater Dei in the regional semifinals on Mondy at 7:30 p.m. at Columbia.

