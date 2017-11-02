Shop 'N Save Jersey Students of the Month named
In conjunction with Shop 'N Save, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of October are Alexis VanAllman & Christine Wendell. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
During October, Alexis & Christine received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Rick Powell form Shop N Save.
More like this: