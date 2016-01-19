ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to “3rd Thursdays”, a fun shopping event in Downtown Alton where retailers stay open late and offer all kinds of great specials & refreshments. Park once and ride the free shuttle from 5:00-8:00pm compliments of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Participants can pick up a passport at any of the 16 businesses, which they will get stamped along the way. Guests who visit every shop on the passport will be entered into the grand prize drawing for a $75 universal gift certificate to spend at any participating store. This month’s theme is “Soar on Broadway” – an eagle themed event!

For added fun, the event will include a scavenger hunt – a photo album will be placed on the event’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/AltonThirdThursdays) showing items that have been donated by various shop owners; if you can find the item somewhere in the 16 shops it’s yours to keep for free! For more information please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

Announcing the specials for the January 21st 3rd Thursday event:

Alton Stained Glass Works & Tiffany Inn – enjoy a tea tasting special as well as drawing for a Free Beginners Stained Glass Class ($65 value)

Country Meadows - after eagle watching in the freezing midwestern cold, snuggle under a warm cozy quilt ---or two---or three

1904 General Store - 10% off store-wide, plus all holiday edibles are buy-one-get-one-free

Party on Broadway - is offering buy a $25 gift certificate get an additional $5 added for free

JMC Design Gallery Co-Op - 40% off one full priced Fair Trade item, and you'll find many great deals in the 50% off Fair Trade section

Olive Oil Marketplace - Get a free small sample bottle with a $25.00 purchase

Wild Hare Emporium - 10% off all merchandise, plus giveaways and a drawing for a free item, and refreshments with a recipe card

Grassroots Grocery - Enjoy 10% off our entire line of 40+ bulk spices

WOW Furnishings - Anyone who stops by will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate

Body Restoration Spa & Salon - Free Chair Massage Demos, and $10.00 off purchase of a One Hour Massage Gift Certificate

specials will also be offered by Mississippi Mud Pottery Dance Things and More, The Grapevine of Alton, My Just Desserts, and Tinner's Anvil American Handwork.

