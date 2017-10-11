JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Shop & Save Food Marts, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of September are Zoe Benedict and Sara Poletti.

The selection of “Students of the Month” are based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During September Zoe and Sara received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Rick Powell from Shop & Save.

