BOND COUNTY - The name of a victim in shooting Thursday night in Greenville, Illinois, has been released. The Bond County coroner identified the woman who was found dead south of Greenville University as Laquita Sullivan, 37, of Greenville.

At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 agents were responding to the 600 block of East South Street in Greenville, IL., where the 37-year-old female from Greenville was found deceased after a reported shooting.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP said it was later learned that moments before the homicide, a red Dodge Challenger, was believed to be involved in a separate shooting and fled the scene. A 33-year-old male that was in the area when the fatal shooting occurred went to the residence of an acquaintance in the 500 block of East Main Street in Greenville, IL. He was detained around 1 a.m. Friday but then released after questioning.

At approximately 9:06 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle matching the description of the red Dodge Challenger was seen in Wood River. The vehicle failed to stop for the Wood River Police Department and a pursuit involving multiple agencies ensued.

The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and overturned on Illinois Route 203, near the entrance to Eagle Park, Madison County, IL. A 25-year-old male from Greenville, IL., and a 23-year-old male from Anna, IL., were both transported to an area hospital.

The 25-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

More like this: