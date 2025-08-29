GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured near the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and Cleveland Boulevard on Friday morning, Aug. 29, 2025.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, officers responded to Gateway Regional Medical Center after a gunshot victim was dropped off at the emergency room. The victim was later transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area and is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities identified the suspect as a black female who fled the scene in a black Dodge Challenger. No additional description of the vehicle or suspect has been released.

Granite City Police believe the suspect and victim are known to each other and have stated there is no immediate threat to the community.

The Granite City Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (618) 877-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). No further comments will be made at this time.

Captain Adam Connor of the Granite City Police Department provided the information.

