ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons confirmed a shooting death had occurred Friday evening in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

While details are scarce at this time, Simmons said the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Brown Street near the intersection at the Piasa Pantry gas station. It is far too early in the investigation to release further details at this time. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the incident occurred just after seven.

A reporter on the scene said there was a subsequent chase, but that has not been confirmed by authorities at this time.

Anyone with any information should call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: