EDWARDSVILLE - A well-known Metro East law firm is establishing a new office location in Edwardsville. Sholar Stephan Law Firm, previously known as The Law Offices of Amy Sholar & Kelly Stephan, will now have two convenient locations. Their Alton office is located at 524 Washington Avenue in Alton next to Fast Eddie’s and their new location will be in the Lexow Professional Building at 60 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

Partner, Amy Sholar, said they decided to establish an office in Edwardsville to offer a more convenient option for their growing Madison County client base. Sholar, who is a lifelong resident of Madison County, said their practice handles a variety of legal needs but they specialize in family and divorce law.

“Our firm has more than 25 years of experience handling family law and divorce cases throughout the Metro East and in Madison County,” said Sholar. “That experience is an advantage for us because we have dealt with many challenging cases and know how to ensure that our clients’ voices are heard throughout the legal process. We’ve built our business on being hard-working, honest and passionate about helping our clients achieve positive outcomes for their family. We’re excited to now have a physical location in the Edwardsville business community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Partner Kelly Stephan mentioned that as they opened a new branch, the timing also seemed right to rebrand themselves as Sholar Stephan Law.

“Amy and I have worked together for many years now and have developed a really strong and successful partnership,” said Stephan. “We had considered rebranding and shortening our name to ‘Sholar Stephan Law Firm’ for quite some time and this seemed like the right time to move forward with that plan. Our firm is built around the motto of ‘client first’ and I think having a physical location here will make us even more accessible to our clients in Madison County.”

Sholar Stephan Law is dedicated to providing personal service to its clients. The law firm has more than 25 years’ experience dealing with family law issues related to divorce, custody disputes, guardianships, visitation, child support, parenting issues, maintenance, property allocation, pension divisions, QDRO’s and more. The office proudly serves people in Madison County, Jersey County, and St. Clair County. For more information about Sholar Stephan Law Firm, go to http://sholarstephanlaw.com/ or call (618) 208-3347.

--

More like this: