JERSEYVILLE – The rain could not stifle the glitz and glam of the 56th Annual Jersey County Fair Pageant this Wednesday evening.

Although some adjustments had to be made to the final itinerary due to the threat of severe weather, the pageant committee pulled out all of the stops for the crowning of the new 2016 Little Miss and Miss Jersey County Fair.

Pageant Director Patti Price kicked off the show with a warm welcome to the audience before Sarah Hagen, former Miss Jersey County, belted out the “Star Spangled Banner.” Mistress of Ceremonies and Superintendent of the Jersey Community Unit School District 100 Lori Hopkins kept the night positive and moving quickly through their adjustments.

The reigning Little Miss Jersey County Madilynn Davis was joined by her Miss Jersey County Morgan Moore for their final night as royalty.

After the speech portion of the Miss Jersey County contest, the Little Miss contestants made their way on to the stage for their individual presentations, where Moore and Davis proceeded to ask them some adorable questions. Between the presentations, the Miss Jersey County contestants walked across the stage in their swimming suits.

Madilynn Davis took her final walk as Little Miss Jersey County and passed off her crown to 2016 Little Miss Jersey County Paige Dean. Veronica Dawdy earned the first runner up while Yulia Boraj and Emelia Sutton placed as second and third runner up respectively. Raelyn Sinclair was the fourth runner up.

The entire list of Little Miss Jersey County contestants goes as follows: Yulia Boraj, Jazlynn Coop, Emelia Sutton, Jannie Holmes, Jaya Jones, Anna Hartley, Veronica Dawdy, Nola Griffith, Grace Hensley, Kaylynn Smith, Lillie Holmes, Raelyn Sinclair, Paige Dean, Isabella Hawkins, Gracie Jo Flowers and Sophie Winters.

Audrey Parsell, Haley Ridenhour, Caitlyn Hunter, Ashton Ragsdale and Kallie Shires were in the running for the Miss Jersey County Queen title. After a close deliberation between the judges, Shires walked away with the crown while Ragsdale received first runner up. Ridenhour took the title of Miss Congeniality and the new People’s Choice Award.

