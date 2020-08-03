ALTON - Nina Womack, daughter of Laniesha Ramsey and Shawn Womack, a 2020 graduate of Alton High School, received what she views a cherished honor recently when she received Friends Of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association's Leo C. Cox Scholarship.

The honor is given each year to a selected Alton High School grad.

Womack's honors and awards included: National Junior Honor Society; 150 and 300 hour Youth Awardee for volunteer hours at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center; Honor Roll and High Honor Roll.

Nina's aspiration is to become a veterinarian and to be a role model for young African Americans. She plans to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia, where she will major in Animal Science and minor in Zoology.

The mission of Friends of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association is to reunite colleagues who attended Alton area schools and to utilize their life and career experiences to lead, strengthen, and mobilize the Alton community to prepare our youth for a productive adulthood.

"I am excited about the Leo C. Cox Scholarship from The '60s/Alton Black Alumni Association," Nina said.

Nina's mother, Laniesha Ramsey, and her dad, Shawn Womack, said both of them and the rest of the family couldn't be more proud of Nina.

“She just worked very hard at Alton High," Ramsey said. "It always means something to a kid when someone else gives a stamp of approval to their work and this scholarship just solidified all the hard work she put in at Alton High.”

Nina was very active throughout junior high and high school. Alton Middle School band instructor Tim Jarden introduced her love of music as a flutist and she continued to flourish once she went into high school under band director Alyssa Cudney. Jarden and Cudney left an enormous permanent impact on Nina’s life, her mom said.

Ramsey could not say enough about the Alton High counselors, instructors, and administration.

She mentioned that counselor Tammy Williams persuaded Nina to take biology and that turned out to be one of her strong suits. Nina is also an excellent writer and strong in math, her mom said. In high school, Nina was a cheerleader and member of the dance team. In middle school, she was a track and field athlete.

The University of Missouri has a program where vet students can study abroad, and Nina hopes to eventually study in Africa and learn more about big cats and their habitat.

Nina said she is excited to attend the University of Missouri and pursue her dream to become a veterinarian.

The Alton High School graduate also said she couldn’t thank The 60’s/Alton Black Alumni Association for her selection and scholarship, which is renewable under certain academic criteria, enough!

