Environment Subcommittee gets expanded jurisdiction over the Clean Air Act, including power plant emissions and renewable fuel policy

WASHINGTON – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15), a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, was selected to chair the panel’s Environment Subcommittee for another six-year term. The subcommittee oversees the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and will now have jurisdiction over the Clean Air Act as well.

“I’m honored and excited to continue working directly on issues affecting central and southern Illinois,” Shimkus said. “The subcommittee will take the lead on reining in the EPA, dismantling the Obama Administration’s anti-coal rules and regulations, and reforming the Renewable Fuels Standard to provide certainty to producers, refiners and consumers.”

As chairman of the subcommittee in the 112th, 113th and 114th Congresses, Shimkus successfully lead a bipartisan update of the Toxic Substances Control Act – a chemical safety law affecting virtually every American consumer. The new law, praised by industry and environmental groups alike, takes a thoughtful approach to protecting people across the country from unsafe chemical exposure by making long needed improvements to the way EPA tests and regulates over 85,000 different chemicals and substances.

“John’s work to enact the most meaningful update to our chemical safety laws in forty years showcase the tenacity and legislative expertise he will bring to bear as he takes the helm of the Subcommittee on Environment,” said Congressman Greg Walden (R, Oregon-02), who chairs the full Energy and Commerce Committee. “He has been a dedicated member of this committee and the future is bright at the Subcommittee on Environment. I know John will work towards enacting solutions that capitalize on our energy abundance and that deliver affordable, reliable electricity, and jobs to folks around the country.”

In addition to chairing the Environment Subcommittee, Shimkus will also serve on the Health Subcommittee, which will work to replace Obamacare, as well as on the Energy Subcommittee and the Communications and Technology Subcommittee.

