WASHINGTON – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) has issued a call for high school artists to showcase their talent by entering the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The contest is open to high school students in the 15th Congressional District of Illinois. Entries are due by May 4.

“This is an annual competition that my office has sponsored for years, but as I am retiring at the end of this term, it will be my last," Shimkus noted. "I encourage all high school students in the 15th District to participate so that the last will be the best."

The winning work of art from the district will be displayed along with those from congressional districts around the country in Washington, DC, in a tunnel that connects the Cannon House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol. Thousands of staff and visitors will see the artwork each day.

Acceptable mediums include: paintings, drawings, collages, prints, photographs, computer-generated art, and mixed media. Artwork must be two-dimensional, no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by four inches including the frame, cannot weigh more than 15 pounds, and must be original in content. Entry forms and a full list of guidelines are available at shimkus.house.gov/art.

The championship entry will be chosen by a panel from the district, and -- in addition to being displayed in Washington -- that artwork will also be featured on Shimkus' website and Facebook page. The winning artist will be invited to participate in a ceremony in the nation's capital, with Southwest Airlines flying him or her and a guest there for free.

Art teachers and participants may contact Kristen Shull in the congressman's Harrisburg office at (618) 252-8271 or via email at Kristen.Schull@mail.house.gov for more information.

