COLLINISVILLE – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) is encouraging constituents to respond to the 2020 Census online while practicing social distancing and to donate blood if they feel well.

"One good thing to do while you're at home is to complete the census questionnaire online," Shimkus said. "It's pretty easy and takes only a few minutes."

Official Census Bureau mailings include detailed information and a Census ID for completing the Census online. Those letters are still being mailed out and households that have not yet received one should expect to over the next several days.

Article continues after sponsor message

In coordination with the American Red Cross, the congressman is also encouraging constituents to give blood if they are healthy and well enough to do so.

"With the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancelation of previously scheduled blood drives, the Red Cross is facing a severe shortage of blood," Shimkus said. "Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood."

Potential donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app to schedule an appointment, or call 1-800-733-2767. The app is available from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Shimkus specifically called on constituents in the Effingham area to consider donating blood. Effingham is home to the Red Cross fixed site with the highest percentage of donations of O negative blood, known as the Universal Blood type, because it can be used in blood transfusions for any blood type.

More like this: