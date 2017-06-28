WASHINGTON – Congressman Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) released the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would withdraw its controversial Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“This is a huge win for farmers and rural communities in Illinois. Congress never intended for EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to have jurisdiction over ditches, creeks and man-made ponds. I applaud President Trump and Administrator Pruitt for reversing this Obama Administration power grab, and for protecting the rights and the livelihoods of my constituents.”

Article continues after sponsor message