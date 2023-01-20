St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for Aggravated Battery to a Child, a Class X Felony, for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 Felony, for aggravated battery to a child with bodily harm, a Class 3 Felony, and for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, each charging Jason R. Homrig, 42, of the 400 block of Downing Court in Shiloh with the above crimes.

Article continues after sponsor message

The warrants were reviewed by St. Clair County Judge Jeffrey Watson who set Homrig’s bond at $150,000.00 with 10% applying. Homrig is currently in custody at the St. Clair C

A report on the case by Shiloh Police read as follows: "At 3:11 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Shiloh Police Department took a report for injuries to a child that previously occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Downing Court in Shiloh. The child had been taken to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified at the hospital.

"The child was released to family members before the report with our department."